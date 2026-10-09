This was a super busy week, so there is a lot more content in this recap compared to most. We start off with the Google September 2026 spam update completing, it had its third and final phase earlier in the week. Google may be issuing more manual action search penalties. Google says you should factcheck AI content before publishing. Google wrote about main content and how quality raters review it. Google warned against using fake authorship. Google spoke about search spam updates and how it uses AI. Google also shared timelines on crawling, indexing and serving. Google said Nano Banana 2.1 is in AI Mode. Google emailed numbers on preferred source subscribers. Google Search profiles expanded to India and Canada. Google Search Console added multi-select countries and AI control details. Google dropped review snippets for healthcare. Google says use retry-after HTTP for slowing crawling. Google has this new UGC data fresh program. Google local panels test WhatsApp buttons. Google Ads AI Max columns added. Self-service conversion lift management is out. Google Ads automated promotions. Google has a new AI campaign localization tool. Google Merchant Center has a new UCP integration hub. OpenAI tests product labels and new ad formats. And I posted my 50,000 stories on search this week. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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