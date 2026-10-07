Google Merchant Center is rolling out the UCP integration hub in the United States. The UCP integration hub allows you to onboard to UCP program from your Merchant Center account.

The hub says "Start selling across AI surfaces by implementing Universal Commerce Protocol." "The Universal Commerce Protocol (UP) is an open standard designed for the future of commerce, empowering you to turn customer AI interactions into instant sales. Adopt UP to enable agentic actions on AI Mode, Gemini, and Search, starting with checkout directly on Google."

This was spotted by Hana Kobzova on PPC News where she shared this new Google help document discussing the UCP integration hub. It says:

The Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) is a new open standard for agentic commerce that enables agents and systems to work together across the commerce ecosystem. By integrating with UCP, you can implement a checkout button on eligible product listings in AI Mode in Google Search and on Gemini.

The Merchant Center integration is gradually rolling out in the U.S. right now. Google said it will roll out later to Merchants in Australia and Canada next year. "This will allow you to onboard to the program from your Merchant Center account and enable capabilities like cart transfer to a merchant site and enhanced checkout flow testing," Google added.

Here is a screenshot of the UCP integration hub in Merchant Center:

To learn more, see the Google help document.

Google Merchant Center has been adding UCP features recently.

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