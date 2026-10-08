Google Ads now lets advertisers set up Conversion Lift measurement themselves. Google updated its help documentation to say that you no longer need a Google Ads representative to set up Conversion Lift measurement; you just need at least 1,000 observed conversions and a $5,000 budget.

Hana Kobzová spotted this change and wrote about it on PPC News Feed, she said, "Google has updated its help page for setting up Conversion Lift based on users, allowing self-serve access for Search and Performance Max campaigns. Previously, a Google representative was required for these formats."

Google actually totally rewrote the help page, compare it to the archived version but yea, Google added information about who is now eligible to use Conversion Lift measurement:

Observed conversions: You must have at least 1,000 observed conversions. Conversions with supplementary data don’t count towards the minimum required conversions.

Budget: The study requires a minimum campaign budget of $5,000 USD.

Conversion actions: Your account must track at least one conversion action compatible with Conversion Lift.

The supported campaign types include Display, Search, Video, Demand Gen, App Campaigns and Performance Max campaigns. Currently, App campaigns targeted iOS and Travel Ads are not supported. Plus, Campaigns can be part of max one study at a time (whether Brand Lift, Search Lift, or Conversion Lift). Remove a campaign from an existing study before adding it to a new one.

Here is a screenshot of the top of the help page:

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