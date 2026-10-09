Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2026

Oct 9, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched a new UGC fresh data program document that Reddit, Quora and others probably use already. Google Ads now lets you preview the assets generated by Google AI for your Google Ads AI Max campaigns. Bing is testing dropping favicons from Bing search result snippets. Bing is testing showing the local pack results without borders. Bing is testing fading the line separators at the end of the lines. Google has made major updates to the Reader Revenue Manager homepage. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, it is a big one.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Reveals The UGC Fresh Data Program
    Google has announced its UGC Fresh Data Program, which Google says "is an initiative designed to help platforms display fresh, high quality, and authentic user-generated content (UGC) across various features on Search." Basically, it seems like an API UCG sites like Reddit can use to push content to Google Search faster.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Done, Penalties Rise, Factcheck AI, Content Quality, Fake Authors, Ads & So Much More
    was a super busy week, so there is a lot more content in this recap compared to most. We start off with the Google September 2026 spam update completing, it had its third and final phase earlier in the week. Google may be issuing more manual action search penalties...
  • Google Ads Enables Text Customization Asset Previews
    Google Ads now lets you preview the assets generated by Google AI for your Google Ads AI Max campaigns. Google added these details to the About text customization in Search campaigns help page under a new section named "Text customization asset previews."
  • Bing Testing Local Pack Without Borders
    Microsoft Bing is testing showing the local pack results without borders. Normally, the local pack has a small outline border around the results, but for some reason, Microsoft is testing not placing the outline around the local results.
  • Google Updates Reader Revenue Manager Home Page
    Google has made major updates to the Reader Revenue Manager homepage. It was a large redesign of the page, it also now lists AI Mode, AI Overviews, and Gemini, added a matrix to the page and moved things around as well.
  • Bing Tests Faded Stylish Line Separators
    Microsoft Bing is getting fancy and stylish with its line separators in Bing Search. Bing is testing fading the line separators at the end of the lines.
  • Bing Tests Removing Favicons From Search Result Snippets
    Microsoft Bing is testing dropping favicons from Bing search result snippets. This makes the search results page look much less graphical.
  • Georgia Tech Buzz Mascot At Google Honeycomb
    Here is a photo of the Georgia Tech's costumed mascot, named Buzz, a yellow jacket, which is a type of predatory wasp, though people commonly refer to him as a bee, at the Google honeycomb Android statue at the GooglePlex, the Google campus in Mountain View, California.

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Search Engine Land Stories:

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Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2026

Oct 9, 2026 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Done, Penalties Rise, Factcheck AI, Content Quality, Fake Authors, Ads & So Much More

Oct 9, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Enables Text Customization Asset Previews

Oct 9, 2026 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Testing Local Pack Without Borders

Oct 9, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Updates Reader Revenue Manager Home Page

Oct 9, 2026 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Faded Stylish Line Separators

Oct 9, 2026 - 7:21 am
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