Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched a new UGC fresh data program document that Reddit, Quora and others probably use already. Google Ads now lets you preview the assets generated by Google AI for your Google Ads AI Max campaigns. Bing is testing dropping favicons from Bing search result snippets. Bing is testing showing the local pack results without borders. Bing is testing fading the line separators at the end of the lines. Google has made major updates to the Reader Revenue Manager homepage. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, it is a big one.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How To Turn Your Content Machine Into a Growth Engine, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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