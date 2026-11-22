Did you know that you can connect your ChatGPT Ads account in your new ChatGPT Business Hub? There is a button at the top of the ChatGPT Business Hub that says, "Connect an ad account," and adds, "This will let you promote your business and reach more customers across ChatGPT."

The ChatGPT Business Hub launched on November 10th, and the ChatGPT Ads Manager product launched in May.

Now you can connect the two, which all it seems to do is click a link to go to the ChatGPT Ads Manager console from the ChatGPT Business Hub.

Caleb Tennenbaum posted this on X and wrote, "Confirming you can link your ChatGPT ad account directly inside ChatGPT Business Hub. Some aren’t seeing this yet..."

Here is the button to do so:

Then you click connect account:

Then you select the right account:

Then it says connecting:

Then after it connects, it changes the button from "Connect an ad account" to "Create an ad on ChatGPT." And all that does it link you over to the ChatGPT Ads Manager console:

I am not sure how new this is, if that...

Forum discussion at X.