OpenAI is testing new labels appended to the ChatGPT product results. These labels can add information about the product it is displaying, such as "best all-rounder," "best for beginners," "best cushioning," and so on.

The labels also can be shown in green and gray highlights, which make them really stand out.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about this on X and on SERP Alert and wrote, "ChatGPT is testing out a new variation of the labels that can be displayed for organic products in its results. Expanding upon the original version, the new experiment is displaying a green label for the 'best all-rounder' product and also additional grey labels for the "best" for different criteria."

Here is his screenshot:

This should help with click-through rates on these products.

Forum discussion at X.