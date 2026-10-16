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Google seems to be poisoning the third-party tracking tools with fake data and paywalls; this is wreaking havoc on keyword tracking. Google launched Gemini 4 Argon and it is in AI Mode. Google made several updates to links in AI Mode and AI Overviews, but it won’t matter. Google is testing the AI Mode left sidebar in Google Search. Google Discover will transform into a personalized concierge. Google spoke about how Google Search handles URLs and PDFs. Google responded to a complaint about a site migrating to a new domain and then four months later having issues. Bing is experimenting with using Microsoft-Decision-1. Bing Webmaster Tools launched Topics Portfolio within AI reporting. Google Ads is rolling out channel prioritization and budget allocation features. Google said poor image quality won’t stop products from showing in Ads or Search. Google Ads has a new report named search terms and ad combinations. Google has new vehicle top ads, or automotive model feeds. Google Ads is testing using AI for setting goals and assets. Google Ads is moving to updating the Google Ads API twice a month, from only once a month. Google Ads released version 26 of the Ads API. Google launched its Universal Cart in the U.S. Google now has new local dietary attributes for Business Profiles. Bing is testing a large single sponsored ad unit at the top. ChatGPT seems to have dropped the UTM parameters. OpenAI is assigning ChatGPT Ad Manager representatives to advertisers. And I am sad to report we lost a beloved industry friend, Nick Wilson. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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