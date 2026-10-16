Google Ads is planning on pushing twice as many Google Ads API updates for the remainder of this year and into 2027 compared to its previous schedule. Last year, Google said it would release an Ads API update monthly and now Google is switching that to two updates per month.

Google wrote, "Last year, we shifted to a monthly release schedule for the Google Ads API to provide you faster API access to Ads features available in the Google Ads UI. As we enter a new agentic era where speed and agility are paramount, we are thrilled to accelerate our launch timelines even further - moving to two Google Ads API releases per month starting from version v26!"

Google added, "This faster cadence gives your automated agents and workflows near-instant access to cutting-edge features, allowing you to stay ahead of the curve, reduce time-to-market, and innovate with unprecedented efficiency."

Here is the Google Ads API release schedule for 2026-2027:

These are the annotations:

* Estimated and subject to change.

** We may skip this release because it falls during the holiday season.

*** v27 has fewer minor version releases because it falls during the holiday season (January)

Forum discussion at X.