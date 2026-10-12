The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Nick Wilsdon - Loved By Industry

I am sad to report that Nick Wilsdon has passed away yesterday, October 11, 2026. Nick Wilsdon has been in the SEO industry for over two decades and was a close friend to many in the search marketing industry.

Torque, his company, posted the sad news on LinkedIn today saying:

It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our Founder and CEO Nick Wilsdon. Nick had been battling cancer for some time and he passed away at home over the weekend surrounded by his loving and devoted family.

I've personally known Nick for many years, and spent a lot of time with him in 2019. He was always happy, smiling and more importantly, wanted to make others around him happy and smarter. He was such a giving person, with his time and resources, always looking to help others do better in any way he can.

Here is the rest of the post from LinkedIn:

Nick was a man known and loved in the search industry and beyond. A friend and mentor to so many people and truly one of the great legends of SEO. His loss is something we will all feel for a long time to come. He showed incredible bravery right to the end. He fiercely cared for our team at Torque and his vision of building an equitable, values led business that felt more like being part of a true collective than a job. The leadership at Torque are in place to continue with the business in Nick’s name and ensure his legacy lives on for many years to come. You will always be in our thoughts Nick - a true one of a kind and legend of a human being.

Here is Nick's bio that reads:

Nick Wilsdon brings a wealth of expertise to the world of SEO and digital marketing. Currently serving as a Consultant and Edge-Compute Product Owner at eBay, Nick specialises in forensic SEO investigations, as well as Edge/CDN architecture development and deployment. With a notable background at Vodafone, Nick optimized SEO performance across international markets and led search-focused initiatives. A trusted consultant, Nick has contributed to industry-leading tools and products, and actively engages with the search community. Their extensive experience also includes founding E3 Business Incubator Limited, mentoring startups, and delivering digital transformation projects at NTT DATA UK. Nick Wilsdon's career showcases technical SEO prowess, enterprise SEO acumen, and a commitment to shaping the digital landscape.

Here are some of the comments on this sad news:

David Iwanow: "It's an absolute gut punch, he has been such an inspiring figure in the search industry. He always inspired those around him to be a better person and he inspired me in so many ways to be a better person over the years. Mate I'm going to miss your advice and support over the years. You encouraged me for years that I was good enough to start my own business and work for myself which I finally did in June! Nick was one of those people that managed to see the best in people and encouraged them to take that leap like he did with growing the amazing team at Torque. Torque was built on his genius and supportive mindset and I know he will be proud of the legacy he leaves behind. The last piece of advice Nick gave me was I should be focusing on my health today and stop delaying my efforts to improve my fitness. I will always remember your kindness and love for those around you. RIP mate you will be missed by many x."

Dawn Anderson: "I’m so sorry to hear this. Nick was such a great friend to so many and he will be so very missed."

Kevin Gibbons: "Oh no, that’s horrible news. Feel really shaken by this, he was such a lovely caring man who had time to help so many people. ❤️"

Stephen Kenwright: "That’s awful news. Nick was always a gent."

Lily Ray: "Oh no. I’m terribly sorry to hear this. Nick was such a nice guy. He will be missed 😩😩😩 Sending my condolences to his family and friends."

Dan Richardson: "Am very sorry to hear this. I didn’t know Nick personally but our paths had crossed over the years and he used to live nearby. As well as a very clever guy he always struck me as a good guy too. Condolences to his family."

Arnout Hellemans: "I am sooo sorry to hear this, Nick was a visionary and an amazingly generous person. All the best to his whole family and the whole Torque Partnership team. RIP Nick!"

Martin Woods: "Absolutely tragic news. My sincere condolences to his family and all who knew him."

Shelly Fagin: "So sad to hear this. Deepest condolences to his family and colleagues."

Ryan Siddle: "Wow! I really wasn’t expecting this on my LinkedIn this evening. I had a lot of respect for Nick, he was generous with his time. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

Glenn Gabe: "Terrible news. Nick was great. I'm so sorry to hear this..."

Andy Frobisher: "So so sad to hear. I remember seeing some of Nick's talks during lockdown and they were very inspiring to me."

Orly Dreier: "Omg I am so sad and sorry to hear this. I have worked with Nick on several occasions and he was one of a kind. He was such a great guy. A real loss to the search industry. Sending my condolences to his family and all that knew him."

Adam Riemer: "Ohhh no, he was a very nice guy. Horrible news."

Sam Tayor: "I'm so sorry to hear this, thinking of you all."

Jamie Indigo: "Nick's kindness, clever wit, and quail cam live feeds will be missed. He was a brilliant SEO and a kind friend. Love and condolences to his family."

Chloe Smith: "This is awful news. we had nick as a readingSEO speaker, he was brilliant. sending all the love to his family."

Areej AbuAli: "Heartbroken, a truly wonderful man, always supported everyone around him. I'm so sorry to hear this news, sending so much love to his family."

Gus Pelogia: "I’m so so sorry to hear this. Nick has always been so great and so young yet. We just celebrated his 50 earlier this year. I’m heartbroken."

I’m so sorry to hear this. Nick was such a sweet guy. My condolences to Nick’s family, friends, and teammates. He will be missed. 💔💔 — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) October 12, 2026

I’m speechless!!! I’ve known Nick for ages and worked so many times with him. This is such sad news 😢😔 May he rest in peace. Condolences to all his family — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) October 12, 2026

In shock and disbelief😞 What a wonderful human we've lost today🥲

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones💔 — Orit Mutznik (@OritSiMu) October 12, 2026

My heart is filled with sadness after hearing about the passing of @nickwilsdon , a respected figure in the digital industry for a good reason and a kind person I am going to miss. My deepest sympathies to his family and colleagues at @TorquePartners — Montse Cano | AI search, product,project delivery (@MontseCano) October 12, 2026

.@nickwilsdon was an incredible beautiful person, not only a wonderful professional. The memories of the time I could share with him, will live in my memory forever. — Gianluca Fiorelli (@gfiorelli1) October 12, 2026

@nickwilsdon Very sad to hear of your passing. You were very good to me in my early career - thank you. RIP Nick. — Ryan Murton (@ryan_murton) October 12, 2026

Oh dear noooo… RIP Nick — IrishWonder (@IrishWonder) October 12, 2026

Sad to hear this. — Michael Dorausch (@chiropractic) October 12, 2026

WOW, sad news. I didn't know Nick Wilsdon, but knew of him. Reputation proceeded him. My condolences for his loved ones, and everybody who knew him. RIP — Dennis Goedegebuure (@TheNextCorner) October 12, 2026

I'm sorry to hear of Nick's passing. Cancer is cruel and devastating, and it takes the best of us. What a great loss to the SEO community. https://t.co/xgIrEs6TCt — Keith Goode (@keithgoode) October 12, 2026

OMG, no! What a shame. 💔 Nick was simply awesome. Heartbroken for his family and friends. 💔💔 — duane forrester (@DuaneForrester) October 12, 2026

Some of the best times in my industry life have been spent in the company of @nickwilsdon. He was hilarious, supremely curious and knowledgeable but always open to be challenged and that made for such interesting discussions. Kind. Patient. A visionary. The best of us. RIP xxx pic.twitter.com/X6NV5wTFJO — Dawn Anderson (@dawnieando) October 12, 2026

The community continues to add more to the LinkedIn post...

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.