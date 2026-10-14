Google is testing placing the left vertical sidebar you see in AI Mode results on the main Google web search results page. This places the small super G Google logo on the left, with the chat history lines, a way to start a chat with AI Mode and the settings icon all on the left side.

This was spotted by Damien Andell who posted a screenshot on X. He thinks it is fully rolled out but I was unable to replicate this on any of my browsers yet, so I suspect it is a test.

Here is his screenshot:

Damien wrote, "Is the sidebar now the default Google sidebar for search engine results pages (SERPs)? I know it was already there when you clicked the AI ​​Mode button on the homepage, but now it's the default for every search."

This would not surprise me if Google rolled this out; it makes AI Mode even more accessible via the main Google search interface. And it brings AI Mode one step closer to becoming the default for Google Search.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: And the sidebar is integrating with Gemini, AI Mode, etc - via Marie Haynes on X who wrote, "Anyone else seeing this? If I go directly to AI mode, I see my Gemini app conversations in the sidebar."

Update 2: Maybe not?