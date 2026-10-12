Google is testing using AI to come up with suggested goals and assets for your Google Ads campaigns. Google has confirmed this is a current test.

Dima posted a screenshot from the Google Ads advertiser console that says "What's your goal for this campaign?" "Google AI will suggest goals and assets based on your input," it also says. Dima posted this screenshot on X:

In the large box, you describe your goal and if you don't want to do that, you can click on the link to "Create campaign manually."

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed this is a test and said on X, "this is an experiment. We welcome advertisers’ feedback around how and where this type of workflow would be helpful."

Google is shoving AI everywhere, as you can imagine.

Forum discussion at X.