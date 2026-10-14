OpenAI ChatGPT Ads Account Manager Representatives

Oct 14, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT Ads

Openai Chatgpt Ads Rep Robot

OpenAI has humans who are reaching out to advertisers to help them manage their ChatGPT Ads. These ad representatives are called ChatGPT Ads Account Managers and I guess are real humans who help agencies manage ads for their customers?

Anthony Higman shared an email he received from OpenAI about this on X. The subject line of the email read, "Introducing your ChatGPT Ads Account Manager" and the email reads:

My name is Warren Smith, and I'm your Account Manager for ChatGPT Ads. I'm excited to work with you and support your success on the platform!

To get started, please feel free to reply to this email with any questions you may have or any challenges you're currently experiencing. I'd be happy to address those right away.

I'd also love to schedule an introduction meeting so we can get to know each other, discuss your business goals and objectives, and align on how we can best support your ChatGPT Ads strategy. During our conversation, we can also establish a recurring biweekly check-in to review campaign performance, discuss insights, and identify opportunities for optimization.

What day and time work best for you? Please include your time zone, and we'll find a time that works for everyone.

Here is his low resolution screenshot:

Openai Chatgpt Ads Account Manager Email

Anthony wrote on X, "Yeah Let Me Just Have Endless Phone Calls With Reps From Google, Meta, ChatGPT Ads All Day Every Single Day LOL." Len replied, "AI for support but humans for sales. I guess they don't trust their AI."

Forum discussion at X.

 

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