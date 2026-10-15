Google Automotive Model Feeds On Search Ads (Vehicle Top Ads)

Oct 15, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Car

Google has a new Google Ads beta format named automotive model feeds on search ads, also known as Vehicle Top Ads (Beta). This is a new search ad format designed specifically for vehicle manufacturers to showcase vehicles with rich visuals and key details in the search results.

There is a new help document published by Google on the topic, spotted first by Hana Kobzova on PPC News Feed that says, "When you turn on automotive model feeds on search ads in your Google Ads account, your Search campaigns can dynamically display vehicle images, pricing, and features alongside your standard text ads."

This is a beta feature, Google wrote, "This format is currently in Beta. To participate, reach out to your Google sales representative."

To be eligible to show these ads you need:

  • OEM brand status: You must be a vehicle manufacturing brand (Original Equipment Manufacturer).
  • Active campaigns: You must have an active Search campaign in your Google Ads account.
  • Valid feed: You must provide a valid automotive model feed that follows formatting specifications.
  • Eligible regions: Currently available to advertisers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and United Kingdom.

Google listed these as the benefits of these Vehicle Top Ads:

  • Enhanced ad experience: Showcase your vehicle models and trims with images, pricing, and features directly on Search, capturing user attention early in their buying journey.
  • Qualified leads: Users who click on specific vehicle models are pre-informed about details and starting prices, leading to higher-intent traffic to your site.
  • Simple implementation: Scoped at the account level. After the feed is uploaded, relevant details are automatically matched with your existing Search campaigns without needing new campaigns or complex targeting.

Here are screenshots of these ads:

Google Vehicle Top Ads

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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