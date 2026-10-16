Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I am seeing signs of an unconfirmed Google Search ranking update. Google "improved" the links in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google Ads leads can now be scored for qualified leads. Google Ads will allow some advertisers to apply for certification for the category of online gambling. The Google Ads API will be updated twice a month now. Bing is testing read more links in the search result snippets. Bing is testing Popular Links in the search snippets. Google updated its indexing API documentation to remove some quota details. Google Dataset Search broke yesterday but is now fixed. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Ranking Volatility & Chatter Spikes Today
It has been a while since I reported on a Google Search ranking update. I blame the tools, but in all seriousness, I am seeing a spike in volatility and, now probably more importantly, a spike in chatter over the past 24 hours, related to Google Search ranking changes, referral traffic changes and overall disruption in the Google Search results.
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Google Updates Links In AI Mode & AI Overviews Again, Won't Show Click Data
Google, for the umpteenth time, has updated how it shows links and carousel link cards in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google always says this is to encourage searchers to click from the AI response to the publisher or creator, but it feels as if those efforts to drive clicks from AI search continue to fail.
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Google Ads To Allow Certification For Online Gambling Advertisers
Google Ads will allow some advertisers to apply for certification for the category of online gambling. This started this month, October 2026, and will gradually be available to some advertisers in Google Ads.
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Bing Tests Read More Links In Search Result Snippets
Microsoft is testing placing "read more" links within the Bing Search result snippets, like Google officially did a year or so ago. I am able to replicate this on some browsers, where Bing adds a "Read more" link at the end of the search result snippet that links to the same place the main title links to.
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Google Ads Lead Form Adds Lead Scoring For Lead Qualification
Google added the ability to add lead scoring by indicating answers that qualify a lead for your business to get higher-quality leads. You can add up to 12 answers per question and check off whether they qualify under the lead scoring section.
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Bing Search Testing Popular Links On Snippets
Microsoft is testing adding the label "Popular Links" to the Bing search results sitelinks. This reminds me of the Google top pages test and variations of that.
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Google Ads API Releases Twice Per Month Going Forward
Google Ads is planning on pushing twice as many Google Ads API updates for the remainder of this year and into 2027 compared to its previous schedule. Last year, Google said it would release an Ads API update monthly and now Google is switching that to two updates per month.
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Google Dataset Search Currently Not Returning Search Results
For the past several hours, Google Dataset Search has not been able to return any search results or matches. Google Dataset Search returns a response that says "Your search - [keyword phrase here] - did not match any datasets."
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Google Updated Indexing API Quota Details & More
Google has updated the indexing API documentation; this includes three different pages within the documentation. I think the big takeaway is that Google removed the old approval process and initial testing explanation, the sitemap recommendation, and, most importantly, the default quota details.
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Google Poisoning Tracking Tools, Google AI Results Updates, Discover To Change, Google Ads, ChatGPT & SEO
Google seems to be poisoning the third-party tracking tools with fake data and paywalls; this is wreaking havoc on keyword tracking. Google launched Gemini 4 Argon and it is in AI Mode. Google made several...
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Cheesemonster At Google DC
Google hired a company named Cheesemonster to provide the cheese boards and spreads for an event in the Google office in Washington, D.C.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Discover has added a "Follow" button to the video's content viewer. This means that when you click on a YouTube video, you'll see an "Explore More" Discover feed related to the video. On the video's card, they've added the "Follow" button where it had previously been h..., Damien Andell on X
- The PE Program's Google Search Italian Community is expanding! Get an inside look at new Search features, a space to ask questions, share insights, and help others navigate the latest Search innovations. Help users, grow as an Expert, and enjoy exclusive perks. Join now, Google's Product Experts Program on X
- The picture element includes an img element, so that would work for any search engine (or other page parsing setup). I have not heard of any problems with people doing this kind of progressive enhancement (I think it's "progressive enhancement" here too, right?)., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Search Central Live is coming to Cape Town on November 11, so apply for your free seat, Google Search Central on LinkedIn
- We’re rolling out Gemini 4 Argon in Antigravity to paid Google AI Pro subscribers today. Demand has been incredible and we've scaled capacity deliberately to get here. We’ve rolled out a separate weekly-only Argon quota for Pro on top of the existing Gemini bucket for 3.8 Flash, Google Antigravity on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google updates AI Mode and AI Overview with more links, context, carousels, and information on creators
- Meta introduces new brand advertising formats across Facebook and Instagram
- Google launches Universal Cart across Search and Gemini for easier shopping
- ChatGPT appears to drop UTM tracking, making AI referral traffic harder to measure
- How entity confusion can hurt your brand’s AI visibility
- Google Ads API v26 launches with Search Lift measurement and new campaign controls
- Make every page count before publishing more for SEO
- Why every SEO needs to become a challenger
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- AI Safety Is Not A Corporate Plot, Scott Alexander
- Amazon Debuts Revamped Bee AI Wearables, $12-a-Month Subscription Plan, Bloomberg
- Evaluating AI agents: moving past the vibe check, Google Developers Blog
- Gemini 4 Argon lands for Google Antigravity for AI Pro subscribers, 9To5Google
- Introducing Microsoft Copilot for legal, Microsoft Community Hub
- Introducing Muse Spark Open, The Most Capable US Open‑Weight Model to Date, Meta AI Research
- An OpenAI agent ran out of Ethereum funds, and took from a wallet it did not own, Coindesk
Industry & Business
- AI Companies Play Cat-and-Mouse With Secret-Stealing Spies, Wall Street Journal
- 400 publications are now partnering with us on our News AI pilot program., Google Blog
- Apple, Meta end long feud to put Muse on Macs, Axios
- Bringing the magic: Google breaks open a bottleneck in quantum computing, Google Blog
- CNN and Google Strike Multiyear Partnership to Embrace Generative AI, Variety
- Google data center clears site plan review by Van Buren Township Planning Commission, CBS Detroit
- Investors temper Anthropic IPO valuation expectations over revenue growth slowdown, sources say, Reuters
- Reach has agreed to deal with Google, Digiday
Links & Content Marketing
- What It Takes To Turn Insight Into Impact, Content Marketing Institute
- How to Automate Content Creation: A Follow-Along Guide, Ahrefs
Local & Maps
- How I use Google Maps in Android Auto to beat traffic and save time, Android Police
- Android earthquake alerts expand to over 200 regions, Google Blog
- Geely cars to get Google Gemini, Maps, and Play globally in H2 2027, Car News China
Other Search
- Online Community and Connection in America, Pew Research Center
- When to Buy Guide: Holiday shopping tips for 2026, Google Blog
- Apple and Meta team up to make Muse AI model run on Mac computers, CNBC
- Inside Google Discover's 2026 Card Signals: One Entity per Reader, Rotating Topics and a Related Feed That Answered Likes, Damien Andell
- Gemini’s next trick could change how you use Android XR glasses, Android Authority
PPC
- Earn your place on the holiday gift shortlist, Microsoft Advertising
- Your ROAS Went Up. Where Did It Come From?, PPC Hero
- Microsoft Conversions API Now Supports Restating and Retracting Conversions, PPC News Feed
- Google Ads Display Network Budget Change: What to Do Before February 2027, ZATO Marketing
- How to guide campaign spend with Google Ads budget and bidding controls, Google Ads YouTube
- OpenAI Accelerates Ad Sprint With Meta Hires, Slashed Prices, The Information
- TCF error report migration to Policy center, Google AdSense Help
- Demand Gen Gets Campaign Type Attribution in Beta, PPC News Feed
- Microsoft Builds a PMAX Draft From a Business Snapshot, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Apple's Joswiak on AI for ordinary people, not AI fans, Apple Insider
- Spot text scams using Circle to Search on Android, Google Blog
- GPT-Live-1.1 and new voices in ChatGPT, ChatGPT Release Notes
SEO
- How to do an SEO audit with Claude & the Semrush MCP, Semrush
- Operationalizing AI: Proven Workflows That Generate Measurable Revenue, Moz
- Search Is Becoming a Selection System, Not Just Rankings, Rich Sanger
- How Do We Move Forward if the SERP Is Generative?, iPullRank
- Is Your Website Becoming Less Important in Search?, Koozai
- The trend was shifting toward social and away from SEO, Digiday
Feedback:
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