Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I am seeing signs of an unconfirmed Google Search ranking update. Google "improved" the links in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google Ads leads can now be scored for qualified leads. Google Ads will allow some advertisers to apply for certification for the category of online gambling. The Google Ads API will be updated twice a month now. Bing is testing read more links in the search result snippets. Bing is testing Popular Links in the search snippets. Google updated its indexing API documentation to remove some quota details. Google Dataset Search broke yesterday but is now fixed. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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