Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2026

Oct 16, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I am seeing signs of an unconfirmed Google Search ranking update. Google "improved" the links in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google Ads leads can now be scored for qualified leads. Google Ads will allow some advertisers to apply for certification for the category of online gambling. The Google Ads API will be updated twice a month now. Bing is testing read more links in the search result snippets. Bing is testing Popular Links in the search snippets. Google updated its indexing API documentation to remove some quota details. Google Dataset Search broke yesterday but is now fixed. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility & Chatter Spikes Today
    It has been a while since I reported on a Google Search ranking update. I blame the tools, but in all seriousness, I am seeing a spike in volatility and, now probably more importantly, a spike in chatter over the past 24 hours, related to Google Search ranking changes, referral traffic changes and overall disruption in the Google Search results.
  • Google Updates Links In AI Mode & AI Overviews Again, Won't Show Click Data
    Google, for the umpteenth time, has updated how it shows links and carousel link cards in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google always says this is to encourage searchers to click from the AI response to the publisher or creator, but it feels as if those efforts to drive clicks from AI search continue to fail.
  • Google Ads To Allow Certification For Online Gambling Advertisers
    Google Ads will allow some advertisers to apply for certification for the category of online gambling. This started this month, October 2026, and will gradually be available to some advertisers in Google Ads.
  • Bing Tests Read More Links In Search Result Snippets
    Microsoft is testing placing "read more" links within the Bing Search result snippets, like Google officially did a year or so ago. I am able to replicate this on some browsers, where Bing adds a "Read more" link at the end of the search result snippet that links to the same place the main title links to.
  • Google Ads Lead Form Adds Lead Scoring For Lead Qualification
    Google added the ability to add lead scoring by indicating answers that qualify a lead for your business to get higher-quality leads. You can add up to 12 answers per question and check off whether they qualify under the lead scoring section.
  • Bing Search Testing Popular Links On Snippets
    Microsoft is testing adding the label "Popular Links" to the Bing search results sitelinks. This reminds me of the Google top pages test and variations of that.
  • Google Ads API Releases Twice Per Month Going Forward
    Google Ads is planning on pushing twice as many Google Ads API updates for the remainder of this year and into 2027 compared to its previous schedule. Last year, Google said it would release an Ads API update monthly and now Google is switching that to two updates per month.
  • Google Dataset Search Currently Not Returning Search Results
    For the past several hours, Google Dataset Search has not been able to return any search results or matches. Google Dataset Search returns a response that says "Your search - [keyword phrase here] - did not match any datasets."
  • Google Updated Indexing API Quota Details & More
    Google has updated the indexing API documentation; this includes three different pages within the documentation. I think the big takeaway is that Google removed the old approval process and initial testing explanation, the sitemap recommendation, and, most importantly, the default quota details.
  • Google Poisoning Tracking Tools, Google AI Results Updates, Discover To Change, Google Ads, ChatGPT & SEO
    Google seems to be poisoning the third-party tracking tools with fake data and paywalls; this is wreaking havoc on keyword tracking. Google launched Gemini 4 Argon and it is in AI Mode. Google made several...
  • Cheesemonster At Google DC
    Google hired a company named Cheesemonster to provide the cheese boards and spreads for an event in the Google office in Washington, D.C.

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Feedback:

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Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2026

Oct 16, 2026 - 10:00 am
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Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Poisoning Tracking Tools, Google AI Results Updates, Discover To Change, Google Ads, ChatGPT & SEO

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Bing Tests Read More Links In Search Result Snippets

Oct 16, 2026 - 7:41 am
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Oct 16, 2026 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Poisoning Tracking Tools, Google AI Results Updates, Discover To Change, Google Ads, ChatGPT & SEO

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