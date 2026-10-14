Google Ads Search Terms And Ad Combinations Report

Google Ads seems to be testing a new report named the Search terms and ad combinations report. This report shows how search queries, ad creatives, and landing pages work together.

This new report was spotted by Natasha Kaurra who posted a screenshot and more details on LinkedIn - she said, "For the first time, Im seeing the Search terms and ad combinations report in one of my Google Ads accounts. And this looks like a useful addition for advertisers running AI Max for Search campaigns."

Here is the screenshot of the report:

She added that instead of just showing which search terms triggered our ads, Google is now giving us more visibility into:

Search Terms: What users actually searched for.

Headlines amp; Descriptions: Which ad copy appeared alongside those searches.

Landing Pages: Where users were directed.

Match Sources: Whether traffic came through AI Max expanded matches or landing page and URL inclusions.

Asset Sources: Whether the ad assets were advertiser-provided.

Have you seen this report? "This report gives us another way to identify mismatches between search intent, ad messaging, and landing pages," Natasha added.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.