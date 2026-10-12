Bing & Copilot Experimenting With Microsoft-Decision-1

Oct 12, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Microsoft Decision1

Microsoft announced Microsoft-Decision-1 last week and it is already being experimented with in both Bing Search and Copilot. Microsoft-Decision-1 is a "decision-scoring model delivers top performance in latency and quality on structured decision tasks to outperform both LLMs and other decision models," Microsoft said.

Rangan Majumder posted on X, "We’re experimenting with it in Copilot and it’s pretty good! Very impressed with how quickly they improved it as well."

So I asked the Bing team and Krishna Madhavan responded on X and said "we are always experimenting!"

Bing is not necessarily using it for all queries and for all users, but it seems Bing is experimenting with it now. Microsoft wrote:

Today we’re introducing Microsoft-Decision-1, our new model for fast decision-scoring, available in Microsoft Foundry and through OpenRouter. This model is designed for routing, classification, prioritization, verification, and workflow control, making it easier to incorporate decision intelligence into existing applications, agents, and workflows in a secure, trusted environment. Microsoft-Decision-1 delivers top performance in latency and quality on structured decision tasks to outperform both LLMs and other decision models.

Microsoft Decision 1

Forum discussion at X.

 

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