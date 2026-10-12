Google has updated its Google Merchant Center low image quality help document to now say that poor image quality will not stop those products from showing in Google Search or Google Ads.

Google updated this document to add a note that says:

One or more of the images associated with your product has poor image quality (such as blurriness, pixelation, or low resolution). Note: Your product will continue to show in ads and free listings.

The older version wrote:

As a result, this product may be prevented from showing in ads and free listings until the image quality improves.

Here is what it looks like now:

Here is what the old version said:

So it seems like these products with poor image quality can continue to show but the click-through rates and such might be poor. Google did also recently update the minimum size requirement for product images in Merchant Center to 500x500 pixels.

This was spotted by Hana Kobzova who wrote on PPC News Feed, "Previously, low image quality could prevent products from displaying in ads and free listings. Now, products with poor quality images will continue to show."

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