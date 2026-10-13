New Google Local Dietary Attributes: Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Halal & Kosher

Oct 13, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Diner Table

Google is rolling out new dietary attributes for local restaurants within Google Business Profiles. Google added gluten-free, dairy-free, halal and kosher attributes, in addition to vegetarian and vegan attributes that were already there.

Lisa Landsman from Google announced this on LinkedIn calling this "Great news for local restaurants." She said, "For millions of diners with specific dietary needs, dining out requires careful planning. We want to remove some of that friction and make discovery seamless for both restaurants and their guests."

The kosher option will be nice, but I suspect there is very little Rabbi validation to ensure the restaurant is indeed kosher and that you need to trust the restaurant is telling the truth.

That being said, Lisa added, "When guests search on Google Maps or Search for specific diets (like "gluten-free dinner near me"), tagged dishes help your items stand out right on your profile, answering their biggest question before they even ask."

To update these attributes, go to your Google Business Profile, select “Edit menu”, choose an item, and check the applicable dietary badges.

Dietary Attributes Google Business Profiles

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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