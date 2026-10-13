Microsoft Bing just announced a new addition to the AI performance reports in Bing Webmaster Tools named Topics Portfolio. Topics Portfolio shows you the "presence is distributed across themes, how much demand each theme represents, how competitive each theme is and where your site has room to grow."

Krishna Madhavan, Saral Nigam and Vivek Jain from the Microsoft Bing team announced this on the Bing Webmaster blog and wrote:

Today we are announcing a new beta feature inside the AI Performance report in Bing Webmaster Tools. It is called Topics Portfolio, and it groups the grounding queries where your site appears into broader thematic clusters – for example, football, taxes or AI Chatbots – so you can see the shape of your presence across those clusters rather than one query at a time.

You should be able to access it under the AI performance report within Bing Webmaster Tools only if "there is sufficient data for your site," Microsoft said.

Here is what it looks like:

Here is what each column means:

Topic: A broad thematic cluster of related grounding queries where your site appears.

Topic Size: The approximate total citations across all sites for this topic over the selected period – a measure of how much AI Search demand the topic represents.

Sites Cited: The approximate number of sites appearing for queries in this topic, which indicates how crowded the topic is.

Queries: The approximate number of distinct grounding queries in this topic.

This next screenshot is the Top Opportunity Queries: the strongest queries across your whole portfolio where other sites appear and yours does not. It is a fast, cross-topic read on where you could grow. Citation volumes there are shown as ranges rather than exact numbers.

And here is the deep dive into a specific topic that shows Topic Size, your own citations within the topic, and the number of queries in it – and beneath them the queries themselves are split into two tables:

Krishna Madhavan added on LinkedIn, "AI visibility insights are more useful when you see the bigger picture: where your site is strong, how competitive your content is for each topic, and where you have room to grow. Topics Portfolio brings together new insights, including personalized Opportunity Queries based on real grounding data."

This is currently a beta feature....

No click data yet, sorry folks...

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.