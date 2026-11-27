Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing is blending ads into organic results in its AI Mode results. Copilot shows ads in its responses as well. Google has a bug with reviews now showing in the local pack. Google Ads has a search ads insights tool. Google Merchant Center may be rolling out the Ads opportunities feature. Google AI Mode has follow up questions on image searches. Google AI Mode lets you upload multiple images for a response. ChatGPT Ads announced a bunch of new ad updates. I posted the weekly SEO video recap. I posted some old images of Ask Jeeves at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November Core Update, December Core Preannounced, Search Ranking Hub, Google StarSearch & Search Ad News
This week, we covered the completion of the Google November 2026 core update and then were hit by a surprise, preannounced Google December 2026 core update; no, it is not live yet. Google launched a new search ranking hub....
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Bing AI Mode Ads Blending More With Organic Results
Microsoft Advertising is making it harder to distinguish ads in Bing AI Mode results from organic results. Microsoft has a very long history of making it hard to understand what is an advertisement versus what is an organic listing in its search results, so you can expect them to continue to do this within AI Mode and Copilot Search.
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Google Local Pack No Reviews Bug
Google is not showing reviews in the local pack for some business listings that do indeed have reviews. Google shows "No reviews" with no stars in the local pack for these businesses, but when you click on the listing, Google does show that these businesses have reviews.
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Google AI Mode Image Results Ask A Follow Up Button
Google AI Mode now lets you Ask a follow up question on image results, after you click on the image and see the image on the right side image pane. I see two variations of this, including "Ask a follow-up" that has an animated Google ring around the button and a "Ask about this image" button.
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Google AI Mode Gains Multiple Image Uploads
Google AI Mode now lets you snap multiple photos or upload multiple images for one query. Similar to what we saw with the image collections AI Mode feature, you can now attach up to 10 images to an AI Mode query and Google will respond taking into consideration all the images.
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Google Ads Search Insights Tool
Google Ads has a search ads insights tool, also known as search insights, that shows you emerging and declining trends related to your topic or category. I don't think this is super new, as I found some Google Ads documents and blog posts on it recently but I have never covered it before.
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Google Merchant Center Ads Opportunities With New Features?
Google Merchant Center may be rolling out the Ads opportunities feature in Google Merchant Center for Agencies, which we covered twice already. Now, some advertisers are seeing the "new" label on the "Ads opportunities" section in the console.
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Copilot Has Ads From Microsoft Advertising
Microsoft is showing ads in Copilot responses to some users powered by Microsoft Advertising. I don't think this is new, I see some examples of this from earlier this year, but this is the first time I am covering it.
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ChatGPT Ads New Call-To-Actions, Business Agents Beyond US, More Audience Metrics & More
OpenAI just sent out a product update on ChatGPT Ads announcing that Business Agents expand outside the U.S., new learn more call-to-action added to single image ads, more audience metrics in Ads Manager and the Ads API, ability to hide product feed sale prices when a promotion ends and new policy center details in Ads Manager.
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Ask Jeeves At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Old Photos)
On Thanksgiving day we normally have the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City but today, for the first time, it was postponed due to weather. And Danny Sullivan reminded me that Ask Jeeves, which was an early search engine and lasted nearly 30 years, that Ask Jeeves was at the parade three times.
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Cardboard John Mueller
We've seen the Mr. Spock cardboard version of John Mueller, but here is another John Mueller life-sized cardboard cutout.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Caps Manager Linked Accounts to 3 per Client, PPC News Feed
- Where's the "add to watch list" button? I don't want this stupid AI review. God I miss the old Google., Reddit
- AI Mode no longer have this feature ..... Compare Checkboxes For Products & Local Business Listings Still available in Gemini (web/app) though, Gagan Ghotra on X
- Google's November core update is over. Here's what our Volatility Index (US desktop, top 10) showed over the two weeks of the rollout: → The biggest jump came the day after launch: 75.9 on Nov 11. On Oct 27, with no update running, the index hit 80.5. → The update hit the, SE Ranking on X
- Happy Thanksgiving! It's my tradition each year to check the rankings for a very hot topic on Thanksgiving morning. Query: "how to carve a turkey". I have it documented over the years to see the changes over time. I was eager to see this year based on AIOs exploding. Well, on, Glenn Gabe on X
- This is poor ad targeting in Bing AI Mode - I asked a follow up question around SEO tips, to "show me some tools" and it showed me hardware tools, not SEO software tools - kinda of funny..., Barry Schwartz on LinkedIn
- 11 learnings from my recent AI visibility work;, Jan-Willem Bobbink on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google’s Smart Bidding shake-up: Did advertisers overreact?
- ChatGPT Ads adds audience metrics and expands Business Agents
- Google Merchant Center adds Ads opportunities tab for agencies
- Google upgrades iOS App campaigns with value-based bidding and improved measurement
- ChatGPT Ads to enable third-party partner app access by default
- Google Ads encourages dynamic conversion values to improve Smart Bidding
- 6 agentic SEO workflows that go beyond prompting
- AI model changes can create the illusion of visibility gains
- Google Ads optimization: What to stop, start, and continue in 2027
- How to optimize images for AI search in ChatGPT and Google
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- How to Find and Audit the AI Citations for Your Website, seoClarity
- Migrating our Messages API to Rust, Anthropic
- OpenAI says heavy ChatGPT users may hit limits sooner as it merges Chat and Work, TechCrunch
- The Matrix Multiplication Exponent Is Nine Fourths, alphaXiv
- Anthropic CEO pushes back on Axios reporting on AI and free will, Axios
- ‘We’ve fixed this now, so the same work will use more of your plan’s usage allowance’: OpenAI admits it made a mistake when launching GPT-6.2 — and now, paying ChatGPT users could hit their usage limits up to 40% faster, TechRadar
- Publishers need to fight back following launch of Muse and Dots, Press Gazette
- Holidays to Test AI Shopping Bots From Google, Amazon, Meta and OpenAI, Bloomberg
- Why Some A.I. Evangelists Aren’t Bothered by the Potential for Human Extinction, New York Times
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google Wants to Remove Gemini Suicide Lawsuit to Federal Court, Law
- New York governor Kathy Hochul signs AI toy ban into law, NBC News
- Google expands again with purchase of two big Sunnyvale tech buildings, Mercury News
- Anthropic's customers are doing what a leaked Google memo predicted, QZ
Links & Content Marketing
- 29 Best Marketing Books for 2027, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Android Auto update improves wide displays, just not for everyone, 9To5Google
- Inside the FTC's Fight Against Fake Reviews & AI Fraud (Thanksgiving Rerun) | EP 284, Near Media
- Listings For Sex Work Have Infiltrated Google Maps. Could It Be the New Craigslist?, Vanity Fair
- Why Waze and Google Maps are so different despite Google owning both, Pocket-lint
Other Search
- Google Backs Mozilla in Fight Against Apple's iOS Browser Restrictions, Mac Observer
- How to Scrape Google Books Results, SerpApi
- Introducing Search for Agents, Cloudflare Blog
- Latest Google Home updates include fixes for speakers and more, Android Authority
PPC
- Google Ads Revamps YouTube Creator Program Interface, PPC News Feed
- How to Optimise PPC Campaigns for Long Sales Cycles, PPC Live
- Video in B2B Search Results: A PPC Test Plan, Hop Skip Media
- Microsoft Adds URL Inclusions to AI Max for Search, PPC News Feed
- Microsoft Expands MCP Capabilities for AI Assistants, PPC News Feed
- "What Is the Expected Behavior?" Field Added in Google Ads Support Form, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- I use these 5 Gemini prompts to make Google Maps even more powerful, Android Police
- Bing AI Mode tests slide-out panel with collapsible Sources and All links, Search Engine Watch
- Google changes AI Mode button behavior on homepage, Search Engine Watch
- Google AI Mode shows “Personalized for you” icon and panel, Search Engine Watch
- AI Overviews Cut CTR by −24.4% in France (3 Month Update), Ahrefs
SEO
- Google’s Knowledge Graph: What is it? How does it influence SEO and AI Search (Google AI Overviews), Walsh and Partners
- The Wall Street Journal joins a growing list of publishers disallowing bots by default, Nieman Journalism Lab
- There's no such thing as a technical SEO checklist, Jono Alderson
- Where Does AI Fit Into The Searchable Web Ecosystem?, SEO Theory
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