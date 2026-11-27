Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing is blending ads into organic results in its AI Mode results. Copilot shows ads in its responses as well. Google has a bug with reviews now showing in the local pack. Google Ads has a search ads insights tool. Google Merchant Center may be rolling out the Ads opportunities feature. Google AI Mode has follow up questions on image searches. Google AI Mode lets you upload multiple images for a response. ChatGPT Ads announced a bunch of new ad updates. I posted the weekly SEO video recap. I posted some old images of Ask Jeeves at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

29 Best Marketing Books for 2027, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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