Search Buzz Video Recap: Microsoft Bing, Google Algorithm Shifts & More SEO Topics

Welcome back to another weekly video recap, I hope you like the videos and please drop feedback in the comments so I can try to keep improving them from home. I did this one during a black out after Tropical Storm Isaias hit here on Tuesday. First I reported about an unconfirmed Google search ranking update that was over this past weekend. I also posted the monthly Google webmaster report, it is a good place to catch up on your SEO topics for the past month. Bing might be renamed to Microsoft Bing with the Windows logo. Bing Webmaster Tools said it will add reporting for images and videos. Google now said a lot of negative reviews can end up hurting your rankings. Google also explained when comments can end up hurting your site. Google said many manual actions are now algorithmic and not handled manually anymore. Google said the order of your heading tags do not matter. Google said you do not need a “good” distribution of followed and nofollowed links. Google again said the search quality raters do not directly impact your rankings. There was an interesting pool on if knowing the Google ranking factors matter or not. Google updated its Search Console API infrastructure. Seems like 55% of SEOs have worked with hreflang attributes in the past year. Google tried to explain why it won’t filter out or label paywalled content. Google is asking searchers to rate how fast sites are. Google asked some searchers if they felt an earthquake or not. Google added games to the search results page. Google is testing an “also in the news” box in top stories. Google tests categorizing the search results page. Google can show two featured snippets from the same domain for a single query. Google added a call button to the local panel on desktop. Google has a new easter egg for a search on the Cha-Cha Slide. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!