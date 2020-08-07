Two Google Featured Snippets From Same Domain

It is rare to see two featured snippets in the Google search results. But what are the chances of seeing two featured snippets from the same domain for a single set of Google search results? That is what Sanket Kedari noticed the other day.

He posted a screen shot of it on Twitter and while I cannot replicate at the time of writing this, Glenn Gabe said he was able to that day. Here is the screen shot (click to enlarge):

Here is another:

That double snippet.

Totally crushing it. pic.twitter.com/xh3AsSsQBX — Shalom Goodman (@ShalomGood) July 30, 2020

This is super rare - so take a minute to enjoy this special double featured snippet.

Forum discussion at Twitter.