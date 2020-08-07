Poll 55% Of SEOs Work With Hreflang While 45% Don't

Aug 7, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
In the last webmaster hangout with John Mueller of Google I asked him why he seems to get so many questions about hreflang when I suspect a very small percentage of sites on the web actually implement it. I then asked if he knew how many sites do implement it.

He said he once ran a study and may tweet about it if he can dig it up. But it was less than 10% he said, probably much lower. I am waiting for that tweet but until then...

So I tweeted out a poll asking SEOs how many of them have dealt with hreflang in their SEO endeavours over the past 12 months. To my surprise, 55.5% of those who responded said they did work with hreflang.

There are about 1,700 responses, so it is a pretty big sample size of the SEO world (maybe).

If you are interested in the conversation I had about this with John, it starts at 45:52 mark into the video:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors August 6th & 7th
 
