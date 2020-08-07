Daily Search Forum Recap: August 7, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Microsoft Bing, Google Algorithm Shifts & More SEO Topics
Welcome back to another weekly video recap, I hope you like the videos and please drop feedback in the comments so I can try to keep improving them from home. I did this one during a black out after Tropical Storm Isaias hit here on Tuesday. First I reported about...
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors August 6th & 7th
I am seeing signals of yet another Google search ranking algorithm update. There is a lot of new chatter from within the SEO community starting yesterday August 6th through today August 7th about ranking changes. Some of the tools are showing higher than normal fluctuations as well this morning.
- Google: You Don't Need A Good Distribution Between Followed & Unfollowed Links
I've heard this before where to keep your links "looking natural" you want to make sure your nofollowed to followed link ratio is a good and natural looking one. But just by saying a statement like that means your link ratio of followed and unfollowed links is not natural.
- Google Tests Related Searches In Autosuggestion Results
Google is testing displaying related to recent searches in your autosuggestion or autocomplete search suggestions. So I guess Google is showing first recent searches and then followed by search suggestions based on related recent searches.
- Two Google Featured Snippets From Same Domain
It is rare to see two featured snippets in the Google search results. But what are the chances of seeing two featured snippets from the same domain for a single set of Google search results? That is what Sanket Kedari noticed the other day.
- Knowing Google Ranking Factors Help You Do SEO?
Izzi Smith posted a Twitter poll asking "does something being a "confirmed ranking factor" help you get optimisations approved internally?" The responses were fun, where 42% of those who responded said yes.
- Poll 55% Of SEOs Work With Hreflang While 45% Don't
In the last webmaster hangout with John Mueller of Google I asked him why he seems to get so many questions about hreflang when I suspect a very small percentage of sites on the web actually implement it. I then asked if he knew how many sites do implement it.
- Two Google Engineering Managers Back In The Google Office
This is interesting, I saw two different engineering managers at Google, one based in California and one based on Zurich, say they are back in the office this week. Both are wearing masks, I think pr
- We may index the URL, but there's no way we'll index(*) the content. it just can't happen. this has been the case for a very, very long time * - talking about web search, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- Same answer as before, between minutes and forever 🙂 but I can confirm we're trying to prioritize rendering for the URLs submitted through the API., FrÃ©dÃ©ric Dubut on Twitter
- Transparency ! The new Bing Webmaster Tools URL Inspection tool https://t.co/8GlTDlIWjf helps you differentiating between discovery issues (we don't know yet this URL), crawling issues (we are not able to fetch it) an, Bing Webmaster Team on Twitter
- There is no SEO magic trick there. People get way too obsessed about subdomains., John Mueller on Twitter
