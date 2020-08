This is a few days old but I keep meaning to post it and other things keep coming up that are more important. But that is it, this is too important to leave for yet another day.

Go to Google and search for [cha cha slide] and then click on the sparkling microphone. Make sure your sound is up and have fun.

Here is a video of it in action with the sound:

This works on mobile too.

You see what I mean - this is way more important than searching for earthquakes.

