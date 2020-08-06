Google: Heading Elements (Tags) Order Does Not Matter

Google's John Mueller was asked if putting an H5 before an H1 on a page would end up hurting the page from ranking well in Google. John said "nope" it won't end up hurting the page from ranking organically in Google Search.

Here are those tweets:

John has said previously that the numbers themselves, H1 vs H6, etc, does not matter either. So it is not like this can hurt you but if you do structure your pages well, it can help Google better understand the page and site.

