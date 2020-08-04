Why Won't Google Add Paywall Label To Google News Results

Aug 4, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
The other day, Danny Sullivan of Google went back and forth with the SEO community on why Google does not want to add paywall content labels to publisher sites that require you to pay to see the content. For a user, it can be frustrating to go to an article from a Google search and see you have to pay to see that content. But from Google's perspective, Google wants to promote paid journalism.

Plus, as Danny said, it is often not 100% clear if the content is paid or not for every article or every user. So it isn't always a smart idea just to label results as paywalled or not. This is not a new topic, we covered it last March where Google said it won't be hiding paywalled content in Google News or Google Search.

Danny Sullivan added yesterday on Twitter "It's easy to say put a label on such content so people can easily skip over it. But that also means people might easily skip over important content." He then pointed folks to the flexible sampling Google News options.

Dejan wrote an extension that adds the label, but it isn't always 100% accurate:

What do you all think? I mean, here is Google trying to serve more than just the searcher but the larger ecosystem.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

