Google Asks Did You Just Feel Shaking After Earthquake Search

Some of those who searched Google about an earthquake yesterday in some California regions were given a special box in Google search asking the searcher "did you just feel shaking." Here is a screen shot of this box from Shree Khare who is in Yorba Linda, California.

Shree searched for [earthquake now] yesterday and saw this box that said "did you just feel shaking?" With the answer boxes saying "Yes, I did," "No, I didn't," and "Unsure."

Here is the screen shot:

I suspect this data feeds into the USGS earthquake system but I am not sure.

Forum discussion at Twitter.