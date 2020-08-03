Microsoft Bing - The New Name Of Bing Search?

Over the weekend a lot of people who use Bing saw a new logo and new name for the Bing search engine. Now it says Microsoft Bing instead of just Bing and the logo is the Microsoft logo, not the Bing logo.

This is what I see (click to enlarge):

The previous logo looked like this:

Here is what it looked like before:

Earlier this year, Microsoft tested a curved Bing logo that looked like this:

I personally see the new Microsoft Bing search logo - do you?

Here is what others see:

Bing has a new, terrible logo :D

I think I'll call this trend #Logoless pic.twitter.com/z6lIxgVfhL — 🏳️‍⚧️✊🏽 @BenLeggiero@Mastodon.Social (@BenLeggiero) August 1, 2020

This is how it looks in Spain pic.twitter.com/5oSer1XTII — Christian Gallegos (@posonty) August 3, 2020

via @andersonfr

And some are still seeing the Bing logo.

Forum discussion at Twitter.