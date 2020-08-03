Microsoft Bing - The New Name Of Bing Search?

Aug 3, 2020 • 7:22 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Over the weekend a lot of people who use Bing saw a new logo and new name for the Bing search engine. Now it says Microsoft Bing instead of just Bing and the logo is the Microsoft logo, not the Bing logo.

This is what I see (click to enlarge):

click for full size

The previous logo looked like this:

click for full size

Here is what it looked like before:

Bing New Logo: Green With Capital B

Earlier this year, Microsoft tested a curved Bing logo that looked like this:

Bing Testing New Curvy Logo

I personally see the new Microsoft Bing search logo - do you?

Here is what others see:

click for full size via @andersonfr

And some are still seeing the Bing logo.

