Google Asking Searcher: How Fast Did This Site Load?

Google is now asking some searchers how fast a site loaded after visiting the site and jumping back to the search results. Taylor Berg posted a screen shot on Twitter of this in action the other day, here it is.

Google first asks her if she wants to give feedback on the above result (right below the snippet). And when she said yes, it asked her "how fast did this site load?" The responses are fast, average, slow or didn't notice.

Here are more screen shots from Taylor:

Uhhhhh what in the world? Cc @rustybrick this probably isn’t new, but I’m tagging you anyway 😂 pic.twitter.com/c7DhrTGj0f — Taylor Berg (@taylorannberg) August 3, 2020

Doesn't Google know how fast the site loaded? :-) I guess it wants to compare that to how fast Google felt the site loaded.

Forum discussion at Twitter.