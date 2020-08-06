Bing Webmaster Tools Will Expand Image & Video Reporting

Bing said that it will soon be expanding its reporting on image and videos. Bing Webmaster Tools has a search performance report but it currently does not let you filter the data by vertical; i.e. web, image, video, news, etc.

This seems to imply that Bing will be providing, at least, more refined data on how your images and videos are performing in Bing Search.

Bing said on Twitter "we plan expanding on images and videos reporting." Bing added it may even expand them to show you traffic from knowledge panels.

Here is the tweet:

Good idea @KorayGubur. We plan expanding on images and videos reporting and we will consider adding this one. — Bing Webmaster Team (@BingWMC) August 4, 2020

It would be super cool to see more refined data from Bing's search performance report.

Forum discussion at Twitter.