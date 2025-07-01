Here is a weird bug with Bing Search - if you search for the term [ate], there are no search results. All you get are AI Answers at the top and maybe an interesting reads box, then there are related searches.

This was spotted by Oron Matzri who wrote on X, "Microsoft Bing has the weirdest bug where it stopped showing organic results that start with 'ate'. This is been going on for a few days!" "For example if search for 'ate or eat' you will get only the copilot answer, but searching for 'eat or ate' shows results," he added.

Here is a screenshot I took, and yea, it looks like someone ate the Bing search results:

Also spotted here:

@rustybrick @lilyraynyc Not sure if this Bing bug is on your radar yet. Searches and all words starting with "ate" produce no results on Bing and since DuckDuckGo pulls from Bing, they're affected too. pic.twitter.com/GG8Zo2SZ6U — Avi Buchbinder (@avibinder) July 1, 2025

This is a weird bug to have out there for the past several days.

Forum discussion at X.