Google Local Panel With New Service Areas Icon

Joy Hawkins posted in the Local Search Forums that she is now seeing, sometimes, a new delivery truck icon in some local panels in the Google mobile results. When you click on that delivery truck icon or the the text on the same line, it will show you where that business serves outside of the primary location listed.

Here is a GIF Joy posted in the forums showing this in action:

This is a neat way to show the searcher that this business can serve a wider area.

Joy wrote "@TomW made us realize this might be dynamic so we checked a different listing in the Greater Toronto Area that had tons of cities listed. The person searching from Toronto saw Toronto, the person searching from Newmarket saw Newmarket. The rest of us were outside the service areas and we mostly saw Brampton (which is a bit odd)."

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.