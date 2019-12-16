Google 2019 Holiday Decorations Are Live For Christmas, Chanukah & Kwanzaa

Google has put up its decorations for the holidays, at least in the desktop and mobile search results. If you search for [christmas],[chanukah], and [kwanzaa] you will see animated decorations and themes in the search results interface.

This has been live since the weekend and we have another week or so until the holidays officially kick off but hey, itis always good to be prepared.

Here are screen shots of these decorations:

I should note, [festivus] is technically up all year round.

Here are the 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 and so on.

Happy Holidays everyone!

