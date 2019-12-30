Google Again: Linking Out To High Authority Sites Does Not Help With Your Rankings

Google's John Mueller said again that linking out to high authority web sites does not help you rank better in Google. He said "no" when asked if it is true based on what this graphic says, which is "multiple SEO experiments and studies show that linking out to high-quality resources is correlated with higher rankings."
Here are the tweets:
No— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 29, 2019
Now, this is not the first time John or Google has said this. Here are more times:
- Google Reminder: Linking To High Authority Web Sites Do Not Help With SEO
- Google: There Isn't An SEO Advantage To Linking Externally
- Google: Outbound Links Are Not A Ranking Factor
Forum discussion at Twitter.