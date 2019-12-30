Google Again: Linking Out To High Authority Sites Does Not Help With Your Rankings

Dec 30, 2019 • 7:52 am | comments (13) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller said again that linking out to high authority web sites does not help you rank better in Google. He said "no" when asked if it is true based on what this graphic says, which is "multiple SEO experiments and studies show that linking out to high-quality resources is correlated with higher rankings."

Here are the tweets:

Now, this is not the first time John or Google has said this. Here are more times:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google New Year's Eve 2019 Frog Doodle
 
blog comments powered by Disqus