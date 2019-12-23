Google Local Tests Browse By Photo

We keep seeing signs both via Google messaging and Google action that photos and media are becoming more and more important. A few months ago, Google started using photos for local search more often. Now, Sergey Alakov noticed Google has a local pack feature that lets you "browse by photo" for local results.

Sergey posted this screen shot on Twitter:

Again, this all seems to be a variation of what we saw in October. But this all leads to more signs that photos and media are becoming more and more important to Google. It seems more and more searchers may want to find results, even local results, by looking and filtering based on similar photos?

Forum discussion at Twitter.