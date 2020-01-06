Google Reminds Us To Fix Internal Links That 404

Google posted a response on the Google Webmaster Twitter account reminding us that when you get 404 error reports, you should make sure your internal links are not causing it. Meaning, make sure your internal links are not 404ing to a page that does not exist.

Google wrote "Returning a 404 result code for pages that you removed is fine (also make sure to remove any internal links to those pages)."

If you do this, it isn't going to result in your site crashing and burning in Google search but it is a missed opportunity for you to send your signals to pages that exist.

So do check your 404s and make sure you are not linking internally to pages that do not exist.

