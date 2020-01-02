Google Local Pack "Choose Area" Feature Now Live

About six months ago Google was testing an option to select or "choose" your area or location when a local pack comes up in the search results. Well, now I even see the "choose area" link for local pack results after six-months of testing.

The folks at the Local Search Forums noticed this over the holiday season. And yes, I am personally able to replicate it, as is everyone else I asked. So it seems to be a live feature now in the states.

Here is a screen shot, showing that after you click on "choose area," Google will bring up locations it thinks you are near, to narrow down the selection.

I know Google has tested this for some time, but I do doubt this feature will be used much - but we will see if this sticks for long...

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.