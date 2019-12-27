Google Local Pack Tests Tile-like Buttons

Google is testing a new style for the buttons in the local pack results. I am not sure if this is a bug but Valentin Pletzer spotted this and posted this screen shot, where the buttons look like tiles. There are buttons for details, website, call, directions, photos and more.
I find this interface confusing, to be honest - here is his screen shot from Twitter.
Here are more screen shots:
a "Details"-tile in local pack #google #mobile #seo pic.twitter.com/M3d1sQmEtL— Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) December 26, 2019
I do not like it.
