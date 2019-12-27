Google Local Pack Tests Tile-like Buttons

Dec 27, 2019 • 7:33 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is testing a new style for the buttons in the local pack results. I am not sure if this is a bug but Valentin Pletzer spotted this and posted this screen shot, where the buttons look like tiles. There are buttons for details, website, call, directions, photos and more.

I find this interface confusing, to be honest - here is his screen shot from Twitter.

Google Local Pack Tests Tile-like Buttons

Here are more screen shots:

I do not like it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: December 26, 2019
 
blog comments powered by Disqus