Google Local Pack Tests Tile-like Buttons

Google is testing a new style for the buttons in the local pack results. I am not sure if this is a bug but Valentin Pletzer spotted this and posted this screen shot, where the buttons look like tiles. There are buttons for details, website, call, directions, photos and more.

I find this interface confusing, to be honest - here is his screen shot from Twitter.

Here are more screen shots:

I do not like it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.