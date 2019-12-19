Google News Stopped Supporting Stock Tickers & Genre?

Joost de Valk noticed that the Google help document for Google News sitemaps has removed any mention of support for stock tickers and genre. We know Google dropped support for the Google News specific meta keywords tag and in the XML sitemap in February 2018 but stock tickers and genre?

Now the only items listed in the news sitemap file are publication, publication_date and title - everything else is removed. The old one, at least from 2017 supported a lot more including genres, keywords and stock_tickers.

Here is Joost's tweet where John said this changed long ago - and it seemed to:

AFAIK that changed long ago. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 19, 2019

But we only got word that the news meta keyword tag was removed, not stock tickers or genre.

John is double checking to confirm the stock ticker and genre are no longer supported:

I'll double-check just to be sure :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 19, 2019

So I guess less for you all to add to your news content when you publish?

Forum discussion at Twitter.