Google Discover Performance Reports Now Show Data Faster

Google announced on Twitter that the Discover performance reports are now also showing fresher data. In September, Google brought fresher, more up-to-date data in the performance report for your search reporting. Now that has arrived as well for your Discover reporting.

Here is a screen shot from my report, where I restircted the date range to "most recent date" and you can see at the top right it shows data as of four hours ago:

Here is Google's tweet with the announcement:

👋 One last Google Search Console announcement this year! 🎉 Your Discover data on the Performance reports is now *fresher* - similar to what we announced in September for your Search data. Read more at https://t.co/pjaMtJ0d5C — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) December 17, 2019

This is helpful because Google Discover traffic came come fast and go fast. So getting this data sooner rather than later can give you more insight into what pages are ranking well in Google Discover.

Forum discussion at Twitter.