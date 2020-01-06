Medium Google Organic Traffic Takes A Beating

Jan 6, 2020 • 7:54 am | comments (10) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

It seems that Medium, the popular publishing platform, hasn't been doing too well in Google over the past couple of months - especially since December. And it seems like it is getting worse. Some are saying the site has 40% declines in organic visibility from Google search.

Bartosz Góralewicz posted on Twitter:

Here is the SEMRush chart, this shows more of a 30% drop from October to December:

But it looks like the first week in January, at least according to SEMRush, Medium has taken a deeper dive:

The question is why? Is it a technical issue like Bartosz thinks or did SEOs ruin Medium as well? I mean, did SEOs take too much advantage of the platform where Google had to do some course correction? I don't know.

Glenn Gabe thinks it is more of a relevancy thing versus a technical thing:

There are lots of theories:

There were various Google algorithm updates on the dates this site saw some declines. But the decline seems to be somewhat more gradual, which implies this is more than just a technical issue?

What do you all think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Mocks SEO Strategy To Update Stories With "2020" Titles & Headlines
 
blog comments powered by Disqus