Google Invites Many To Cameos In Search

Yesterday, I got my invite to Cameos on Google. Cameos on Google "help you make your Knowledge Panel even more engaging for your fans. You can record video answers to the questions your fans are asking on Google, and those answers will appear in your Knowledge Panel alongside your Posts."

I've covered it before in 2017 when it first launched but now it seems Google has sent out invites to a widespread number of users. Possibly all those who have knowledge panels for their names?

Here is the invite I got:

If you search for [barry schwartz seo] on desktop or mobile you may see my cameos. I did a quick few so you can see them. I should probably make them more polished:

You need to use the Cameos on Google mobile app on Android or iOS for this to work. I am not going to go through how to use the app, I did that on Search Engine Land a year + ago.

It took maybe 15 minutes from when I recorded the cameos in the app for them to show up in search.

Many have received these invites. Glenn Gabe said he spoke to a Googler about this a month or so ago and it makes sense:

At the Google webmaster conference I spoke with a Googler working on Cameos (videos in the SERPs where people answer questions). Here's another example of that. Famous chefs answering questions, and some for Thanksgiving. Google wants to open Cameos to all at some point. No ETA. pic.twitter.com/axyvrC9lBL — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 28, 2019

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Now some are getting emails saying it was a mistake, I did not get that email yet but some sent this to me. The subject "We made a mistake – Invitation to Cameos on Google."

Uh oh! We mistakenly emailed you to try Cameos on Google, a Search feature we’re piloting that unfortunately isn’t yet ready for everyone. We apologize for the confusion, and we’ll let you know when we make those features available. You can still use the Knowledge Panel feature to update your information on Search by clicking Suggest an edit at the top of your claimed panel and submitting feedback. You can also check out our Help Center page for more information.