Google My Business Photos Being Added To Google Posts Without Option To Delete

A new "feature" was released earlier this month where Google would automatically take photos that you add to your Google My Business profile and create Google Posts out of them. Not only that, it seems you cannot delete the Google Posts that were automatically created!

Joy Hawkins, a Google Product Expert (not a Googler), said in a Google My Business Help thread "So this is a new feature (not a technical issue) but I'm trying to collect more feedback for Google on it. Do you like it? If you don't like it, please give examples and details as to why :)"

Here is an example of this posted on Twitter:

You should be allowed to remove the Google Posts even if Google automatically creates them for you, no?

Forum discussion at Google My Business Help.