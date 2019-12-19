Google Tests Featured Snippets With "See What Others Say"

Emily Perry shared a screen shot with me on Twitter of a new Google featured snippet test. In this interface, Google shows the main featured snippet but below it has a section with "see what others say" and then lets you click on an accordion interface to expand those other sources.

Here is a screen shot of this:

I cannot replicate this but I do like how this gives other web sites an opportunity to show up in the featured snippets section, even though Google primarily shows one source with the option to expand and show more sources.

Have you seen this?

Forum discussion at Twitter.