Google Displays "Get More Reviews" For Local Knowledge Panels You Manage

Google has changed the button for your local knowledge panel from "write a review" to "get more reviews" for the businesses you manage. When you click that new button, Google gives you a way to share with people the ability to leave reviews for your business, as opposed to taking you to write a review.

Here is a screen shot:

Joy Hawkins said in a Local Search Forums thread "This is a big improvement over the "write a review" button that used to appear and wrongly prompt business owners to review themselves."

When I click the Twitter share option, it prefills in the tweet to read "RustyBrick, Inc. would love your feedback. Post a review to our profile. https://g.page/rustybrick/review?kd."

If you click the link, it takes you into Google Maps with a pop up to write a review.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.