Google: Put Voice Search Optimization Fad To Sleep Already

Gary Illyes from Google posted on Twitter "It's a new year, maybe we can put the voice search optimization fad to sleep finally..." What does he mean by this? I don't think he means that voice searches aren't growing but rather that SEOs can't optimize differently for voice search than what they normally do?

Gary has said numerous times that what will be big in the near future is around images and multimedia. Stop worrying about voice search, they have been saying. In fact, they have been shying away from adding voice filters to Google Search Console reporting for a reason.

John did post a video around voice search about this:

Here is Gary's tweet on this:

It's a new year, maybe we can put the voice search optimization fad to sleep finally... 🙄 — Gary "鯨理／경리" Illyes (@methode) January 3, 2020

