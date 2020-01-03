Google Snippet Shows List Includes For Some List Based Content

Brian Freiesleben posted a screen shot, that I can replicate on mobile, of Google adding to a snippet "list includes." Google is showing the listed items but titling those lists in the snippet with "list includes." This is not on desktop, but right now just on mobile.

Here is a screen shot he shared on Twitter:

You can see the content of this page over here. Notice how Google is taking the town name and putting it in the list.

This is not a featured snippet on mobile, just a normal snippet with this added "list includes" part.

