Google Allows You To Request Multiple Quotes From Local Service Ads

Tom Waddington posted a GIF on Twitter of Google Local Service Ads allowing you to request multiple quotes at the same time from multiple local service providers. He said "'Request Quotes' button above 3-pack. Lets users request quotes from multiple businesses using messaging. The Google Guaranteed badge shows for businesses participating in Local Services ads."

Here is his GIF of it in action:

Tom added that "any listing can appear in the initial 3-pack like normal but messaging needs to be enabled to appear in the results that appear after you tap the 'request quotes' button."

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: I was wrong, these are not local service ads. Tom told me " Businesses that have enabled messaging in Google My Business can show in the results you will see after you hit the 'request quotes' button. IF a biz is also in LSA their listing will have a Google Guaranteed badge."