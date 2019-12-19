Google Search Console's Coverage Report Shows More Indexed Pages

Google posted in the data anomalies page and on Twitter that it has updated the coverage report within Google Search Console and as a result, you may see more indexed pages being reported as of December 15, 2019. In short, some pages that were "Crawled - currently not indexed" are now known to be indexed.

Here is what this site's report looks like, notice the spike in indexed pages on December 15th (click to enlarge):

Google wrote "The Index Coverage report can now more accurately report on indexed pages. Because of this, some pages that were Crawled - currently not indexed are now known to be indexed. As a result, you may see a transfer of pages from Excluded to Valid state. This does not reflect any changes in your site, but a more accurate accounting system."

From Dec 15, the Index Coverage report can more accurately report on indexed pages. Because of this, some pages that were "Crawled - currently not indexed" are now known to be indexed. You'll see a chart notification in this report. pic.twitter.com/RLgmo6x8jX — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) December 18, 2019

It makes you wonder - I mean - here, I'll quote AJ:

So ... the report has been wrong for quite some time. Is it correct now? Or is it just less wrong? #seo https://t.co/UmjEPi42NF — AJ Kohn (@ajkohn) December 18, 2019

In any event - if you see the change and your clients go - what is up - you can show them this.

Here is what others in the SEO community are seeing:

Here you have :) pic.twitter.com/LgZPei6VlE — Aleyda Solis (@aleyda) December 18, 2019

Not in all project pic.twitter.com/iVdRFowKiC — Heba Said (@HebaSaidSEO) December 18, 2019

Yes, visible for all projects pic.twitter.com/qFcoOdj6qX — Ramesh Singh (@ramesh_s_bisht) December 18, 2019

Biggest jump was on a sub-domain with chronic XML sitemap issues, so "crawled - currently not indexed are now known to be indexed" would make sense: it saw a jump of over a 1.2M added to valid. pic.twitter.com/MzM5gMJjrg — Jason Lax (@jasonlax) December 19, 2019

Here's what the change in the Coverage report can look like. A drop in "crawled, not indexed" with a corresponding increase in pages indexed. Great to see that Google can now more accurately report on indexed pages. That's clearly a good thing. :) @googlewmc pic.twitter.com/yWWVDQEMMq — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 18, 2019

Forum discussion at Twitter.